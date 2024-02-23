30 companies donated Rs 335 Cr to BJP: KC Venugopal writes to Sitharaman, demands investigation

In a significant development, KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has penned a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging a thorough investigation into allegations of quid-pro-quo between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its donors.

The letter comes in the wake of revelations that at least 30 companies, contributing a total of nearly Rs 335 crore to the BJP between financial years 2018-19 and 2022-23, were subjects of actions by central investigative agencies during the same period.

The explosive revelations were brought to light by an in-depth investigative report published by online publications Newslaundry and The News Minute.

The report highlights a suspicious correlation between donations to the BJP and subsequent actions taken by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department (IT), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the donating companies.

The report is supported by various Election Commission documents related to donations and robust evidence, raising serious concerns about the institutional independence, autonomy, and professionalism of key central agencies--IT, ED, and CBI.

Notably, two out of these three agencies fall under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry.

The Congress leader, in his letter, questions the apparent sequence of events where companies, targeted by the investigative agencies, later contributed significant sums to the BJP.

This pattern, as outlined in the news report, suggests a possible quid-pro-quo arrangement.

Venugopal in his letter also emphasised that these revelations cast a shadow on the impartiality of central agencies, signaling potential interference or manipulation for political gains.