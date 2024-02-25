Herald View: Why the electoral bonds judgement is too little, too late

On 15 February, after what seemed like an eternity, the Supreme Court of India finally pronounced the electoral bond scheme ‘unconstitutional’. It took them seven long years after the first petitions were filed challenging the scheme—and perhaps a fair assessment of the cost of this delay will be possible only after the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

For if these elections are gamed, it will be in no small measure thanks to the thousands of crores ‘donated’ anonymously to pave the way to outcomes of choice.

For both donor and recipient, in quid pro quo deals that citizen-voters will most likely never learn about, even though the Supreme Court has now found the scheme to be in violation of citizens’ right to information.

For context, the Union government had argued in a written submission last year that the citizens’ right to know must be balanced with a person/ entity’s right to privacy while donating to political parties; that citizens did not have a ‘general right to know regarding the funding of political parties’; and that the ‘right to know’ itself is not a general right available to citizens. Not exactly an advertisement for transparent funding of elections.

Objections to the scheme were raised even before they were announced in the Union Budget of 2017 by the then finance minister Arun Jaitley. The initial objections came not from the ‘compulsive contrarians’ or civil rights activists Jaitley loved to mock—who didn’t know about it yet—but institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Election Commission of India (ECI).