At Rs 6,046 crore, BJP has highest assets of top eight Indian parties: ADR report

The total assets declared by the eight national parties increased to Rs 8,829.158 crore during the financial year 2021-22, of which the highest assets were declared by the BJP at Rs 6,046.81 crore, a report said on Monday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report said the total assets declared by the eight national parties during FY 2020-21 amounted to Rs 7,297.61 crore, which increased to Rs 8,829.15 crore during FY 2021-22.

The report stated that during 2020-21, the declared assets of BJP totalled Rs 4,990.19 crore which increased by 21.17 per cent to Rs 6,046.81 crore during FY 2021-22.

The report further said that for 2020-21, the declared assets of Congress totalled Rs 691.11 crore, which increased by 16.58 per cent to Rs 805.68 crore during 2021-22.