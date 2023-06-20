ADR seeks action against parties for failing to publish criminal antecedents of candidates fielded by them

An electoral reform advocacy group has urged the Election Commission to take action against political parties for failing to publish criminal antecedents of candidates fielded by them during assembly polls held in the past few years.

In a letter to the poll panel, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has noted that following the Supreme Court's directions and subsequent guidelines issued by the Election Commission, it is mandatory for political parties at the central and state election level to upload on their websites detailed information regarding candidates with pending criminal cases, including the nature of the offences.

Political parties will also have to give reasons for such selections and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.