Legal guarantee for MSP will make farmers drivers of GDP growth, says Rahul Gandhi

The legal guarantee for MSP will not make the Indian farmers a burden on the budget but ensure that they become drivers of GDP growth, he asserted.

Gandhi also tagged a video clip of Modi at a BJP event talking about the party's resolve to provide the rate to farmers for their crops based on the Swaminathan formula.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after farmer leaders taking part in the "Delhi Chalo" agitation rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in the farmers' interest and announced that they would march towards the national capital on Wednesday.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and the Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their "Delhi Chalo" march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops, was stopped by security forces that led to clashes last week.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act - 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.