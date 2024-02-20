Farmer leaders reject Centre's proposal, to march towards Delhi on Feb 21

Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday, 21 February.

"We appeal to the government that either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi to protest peacefully," Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at the Shambhu point of Punjab's border with Haryana.

In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders, a panel of three Union ministers on Sunday proposed buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices (MSP) for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

Earlier on Monday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' stir, rejected the government proposal, saying it seeks to "divert and dilute" the farmers' demand for MSP and they will accept nothing less than the 'C-2 plus 50 per cent' formula for MSP as recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report.

In the evening, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said, "After holding discussions in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."

When asked if their call for march to Delhi still stands, Pandher said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21." He said the government should take decisions now and felt that there was no need for further discussions.

Sharing with reporters the reasons for rejecting the government's proposal, Dallewal said, "We did not find anything in the proposal."