Farmer leader Pandher asks for Central ordinance on legal guarantee for MSP

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday demanded that the Centre should bring an ordinance to provide a legal guarantee on MSP (minimum support price), a key demand of farmers currently camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border.

The demand comes a day before the fourth round of talks between farm leaders and Union ministers over their various demands.

"If it (Centre) brings out an ordinance, it can bring it overnight, if it wants to. If the government wants a resolution of the farmers' protest, then it should bring an ordinance with immediate effect that it will enact a law on MSP, then discussions can proceed further," Pandher told reporters at the Shambhu border.

As far as the modalities are concerned, Pandher said any ordinance has a six-month validity.

On the issue of a farm debts waiver, Pandher said the government is saying the loan amount has to be assessed. The government can collect data from banks in this regard, he said, adding, "It is a question of will."

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders will meet on Sunday for their fourth round of talks. The two sides met earlier on 8, 12 and 15 February, but those talks remained inconclusive.