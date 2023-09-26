Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC permits son of Union Home Minister for State to stay in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday partially modified bail conditions of Ashish Mishra, who is out on interim bail in connection with the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to visit and stay in the national Capital.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta allowed the application moved by the son of Union Home Minister for State considering the facts that Mishra’s mother is admitted in a hospital in Delhi and his daughter also requires medical treatment.

However, the Bench ordered that Mishra should not participate in any public function in Delhi or interact with the media in relation to any sub judice issue.