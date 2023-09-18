SC relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, shifts to trial proceedings
The case relates to the incident of violence on 3 October 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers and a TV journalist, were killed in Banbirpur village
The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 September relieved the special investigation team (SIT) in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, saying it has already completed its probe and submitted a charge sheet to the trial court.
The case relates to the incident of violence on 3 October 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers and a TV journalist, were killed in Banbirpur village near Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Issuing the order on Monday, a bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta also said that if there arises any necessity to reconstitute the SIT, an appropriate order shall be passed.
The apex court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to supervise on a day-to-day basis the Uttar Pradesh Police SIT's probe into the case.
Three senior IPS officers, SB Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan, were part of the SIT.
On 11 July, the top court had extended until 26 September the interim bail of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who is facing prosecution in the case.
The violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area and blocking his convoy.
As they walked on the road, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV belonging to the convoy, coming from behind. Two other vehicles followed the first car and reportedly crushed the injured. According to witnesses, shots were also fired. Angry protesters torched two of the cars and allegedly lynched one of the drivers and two BJP workers, while the driver of the third car fled the site with the vehicle.
A journalist also died in the violence, which triggered outrage among Opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agriculture laws.
