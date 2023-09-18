SC relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, shifts to trial proceedings

The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 September relieved the special investigation team (SIT) in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, saying it has already completed its probe and submitted a charge sheet to the trial court.

The case relates to the incident of violence on 3 October 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers and a TV journalist, were killed in Banbirpur village near Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Issuing the order on Monday, a bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta also said that if there arises any necessity to reconstitute the SIT, an appropriate order shall be passed.

The apex court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to supervise on a day-to-day basis the Uttar Pradesh Police SIT's probe into the case.

Three senior IPS officers, SB Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan, were part of the SIT.