Farmers protest: Third round of talks ends on 'positive' note; next meeting on Feb 18

The third round of talks between the Central government and farmer leaders ended on early Friday on a "positive" note, claimed Union Agriculture minister Arjun Munda. The farmer union leaders called the meeting "fruitful".

It has been decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday, 18 February, at 6 p.m.

"We all will find a solution peacefully," Munda said after the talks that lasted for nearly five hours.

The third round of talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers -- Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai -- started after a delay of three hours on Thursday evening.

The farmer leaders who took part in the meeting included Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jarnail Singh.

During the meeting, sources said, farmers raised concerns over the excessive use of tear gas shells, the closure of social media accounts, and the shutdown of internet services.