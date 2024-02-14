Centre has created a situation worse than battlefield against farmers: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday condemned the BJP-led government at the Centre for "creating a situation worse than a battlefield" to suppress the farmers who are on a protest march to Delhi.

Barricades were put up all around to restrain them, and the police were posted in large numbers, causing a tense situation near the national capital, Stalin pointed out, wondering aloud if democracy and the Constitution were still in force.

Calling upon his party to gear up for a three-day state-wide campaign titled 'Stalin's Call to Retrieve Rights (Urimaigalai Meetka Stalin-in Kural)' beginning 16 February, Stalin has written a letter to party cadre stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha election will turn out to be a fitting reply to the BJP government at the Centre.

Haryana security personnel lobbed tear gas shells on farmers from Punjab at Shambhu border between the two states as thousands of protestors stationed themselves there on Wednesday, the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The police action came whenever any group of protesting farmers tried to move towards the barricades. Some farmers also pelted stones at the security personnel who were positioned close to the roadblock.

"As I write this letter to you (DMK workers), the Union government has created an environment worse than a battlefield to suppress our protesting farmers. Will democracy last in India? Is the constitution in place?" Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, asked in the letter.