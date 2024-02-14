Farmers' protest: Possibility of third meeting with Centre, Punjab rail roko to go ahead

In the face of heightened security and police action, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has announced it will go ahead with the 'rail roko' protest in Punjab on Thursday from 12 noon to 4.00 p.m. in response to what the union calls the "dictatorial attitude" of the Haryana government.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing standoff with the Union government, it has been learned that the Centre may hold talks with protesting farmers on Thursday. Though the exact time of the meeting has not been decided yet, sources claimed it will take place in the afternoon.

BKU leaders have confirmed that the 'rail roko' will commence at 10 locations initially, with the possibility of adding more later. The protest aims to block both road and rail traffic as a form of resistance against alleged repression by the Haryana government of farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

BKU (Ugrahan) general-secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said, "This protest is against the repression by the Haryana government against the farmers of a few unions who had to go to Delhi as part of their Delhi Chalo protest call."