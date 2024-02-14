Delhi Chalo: Farmers to squat on rail tracks in Punjab, multiple barricades on Delhi borders

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) announced that farmers would squat on rail tracks at seven places in Punjab on Thursday to protest the Haryana Police action against protesting farmers at the borders.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said their agitation will be held from noon to 4.00 pm. The decision was taken in protest the use of tear gas shells and water cannons against agitating farmers by Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the Delhi Chalo agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, and loan waivers. Farmers demanding a law on MSP are marching to Delhi after a meeting with a team of Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive.

The BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), which is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, is not part of the Delhi Chalo call, but said it was against the move to prevent farmers from heading towards Delhi by sealing borders.

On Tuesday, farmers clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the two states, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break the barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital.