Farmers' protest: Were Modi and M.S, Swaminathan ‘illogical’, ‘impractical’ on MSP?

An editorial in The Indian Express on Thursday morning, 15 February, declared the farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) ‘illogical’ and ‘impractical’.

The union government’s stand is exactly that, although it rightly claims that MSP is already being provided to 22 crops.

It has, however, encouraged the false impression that a legal right to MSP would require the government to procure all crops produced, which would lead to bankruptcy.

The irony is that not only the late Dr M.S. Swaminathan, honoured with a Bharat Ratna this month, but also Narendra Modi, when he was campaigning in 2013-14, backed the demand for MSP for all crops.

A committee headed by Dr Swaminathan had, in fact, come up with a scientific formula for it and recommended that MSP should be 50 per cent more than the input costs. Were the agriculture scientist and the then-chief minister of Gujarat being impractical and illogical then?

The government now says that allowing MSP for all crops as a legal right to farmers would require a whopping Rs 10 lakh crore, ensuring the country goes bankrupt. One of the leaders of the farmers’ movement, Yogendra Yadav, scoffs at this disinformation that the government has to procure the entire produce of all crops to ensure an MSP can be implemented.