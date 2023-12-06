High prices of onion, tomato drove up cost of thali in Nov

The cost of a vegetarian 'thali' rose 10 per cent in November as compared to October while the cost of a non-veg thali increased 5 per cent as the prices of onions and tomatoes shot up during the month, according to a CRISIL report.

Unseasonal rainfall during November had damaged the onion and tomato crops which led to a shortage of the two commodities in the market and triggered the price rise.

"The cost of the veg thali rose 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by a 93 per cent and 15 per cent increase in onion and tomato prices, respectively. Prices of pulses, which account for 9 per cent of the veg thali cost, also increased 21 per cent YoY," CRISIL said.