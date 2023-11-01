After tomatoes, onion prices skyrocket in UP

After tomatoes, it is now onions that are burning a hole in the pockets of consumers in the festive season.

The prices of onions in the retail market have doubled in the past one week, going from Rs 30-35 per kg to Rs 60-80 per kg.

This is the second time in the last four months that onion prices are spiraling after August, when the staple had crossed Rs 100 mark. It has further put strain on the kitchen budget following the steep hike in tomato prices just a few months ago.

This increase in onion prices is making it tough for families and restaurants as they prepare for the upcoming festivities. Traders are worried that prices might continue to rise in the coming months.

There are several reasons for the high onion prices.

According to wholesalers, inclement weather earlier this year, with a heatwave and irregular rain, has led to a poor onion crop, resulting in higher wholesale onion prices.