'If you stop eating tomatoes, prices will come down': UP minister

A statement made by the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Women Development and Child Nutrition, Pratibha Shukla, has sparked a controversy.

The Minister advised people that if tomatoes are expensive, they should grow them at home or stop eating them.

"If tomatoes are expensive, people should grow them at home. If you stop eating tomatoes, the prices will inevitably come down. You can also eat lemon instead of tomato. If nobody is eating tomatoes, the prices will come down," she said.

Citing an example of the nutrition garden in Asahi village, the Uttar Pradesh Minister said that there is a solution to this inflation -- plant tomatoes at home.