Pune farmer becomes millionaire off rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 cr in 1 month

Another farmer Raju Mahale, who earned more than Rs 20 lakh by selling 2,500 crates in the current season, said he was also jittery about tomato cultivation after May as the per acre input cost was around Rs 3.5 lakh. But, he went ahead with the cultivation, receiving good dividends now.



Narayangaon agriculture market trader Akshay Solat, who purchased Gaykar's produce, said as there was a boom in the market again, he purchased tomatoes at Rs 2,400 per crate.



"I have been in this trading business for the last 15 years, but I have never seen such a boom in the tomato market. Once there was a rate of Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 per crate, but such price-wise consistency in the tomato market was never witnessed," he said.



He, however, said only a handful of farmers have earned handsomely this season, including farmers from Pachghar, Otur, Ambegavhan, and Rokdi.