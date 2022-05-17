Tomato prices shooting through the roof in B'luru

Tomato prices in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, have crossed Rs 80 per kilogram forcing people to find alternatives for it.



In the recent past, protesting the steep drop in tomato prices, the farmers could be seen dumping the vegetable on the road. However, now, the farmers who got the tomato yield are celebrating, while it is pinching the middle and poor classes.



Though the Horticultural Producers Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society of Limited (HOPCOMS) price list showed the price of tomato at Rs 75 on Tuesday, the prices in many vegetable shops and malls of Bengaluru have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram.