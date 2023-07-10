Vehicle transporting tomatoes to market robbed in Bengaluru

A vehicle transporting 2,000 kg of tomatoes to a market was robbed by unidentified miscreants in Bengaluru, police said.

The incident took place on July 8 in the limits of the RMC Yard police station near Chikkajala.

According to the police, the farmer was transporting his produce from Hiriyur town in Chitradurga to the Kolar market.

The three miscreants ollowed the tomato vehicle in their car.

They then waylaid the vehicle and assaulted the farmer and driver alleging that their vehicle had been hit.