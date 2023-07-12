Shopkeeper's arrest over video of bouncers to protect tomatoes; "no space for satire," says Akhilesh Yadav

Police in Varanasi arrested a vegetable shop owner and his son over a video in which a Samajwadi Party worker is seen with two 'bouncers' purportedly hired to protect high-priced tomatoes, on Monday, 10 July.

The SP worker is Ajay Fauji—who had portrayed himself as the shop owner in the video—and is absconding, said the SHO of Varanasi’s Lanka police station, Ashwani Pandey.

The actual shopkeepers, Jagnarayan Yadav and his son Vikas Yadav, were arrested Sunday for 'defamation', the police said. In the video, the SP worker had claimed that he deployed two bouncers to deal with customers haggling over the price of tomatoes.