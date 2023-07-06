Tomatoes, chillies feature as jewels, too pricey to eat, in Youth Congress protest
Indian Youth Congress leaders and activists gathered near Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi, alleging the Centre's negligence has led to inflated vegetable prices
The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday, 6 July, staged a protest against the Centre over "rising inflation" across the country.
Holding placards featuring Modi as 'Mehengai Man (Inflation Man)' and the 'Achchhe Din (Good Days)' where the price of tomatoes hit Rs 150 a kg, the Indian Youth Congress leaders and activists gathered near Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi and raised slogans against the Centre, alleging negligence on its part had led to uncontrolled food prices.
"People in the country are suffering from inflation but the central government is not bothered. They are neglecting the citizens," the leaders alleged.
The protest was led by the organisation's national president Srinivas B.V.
Some of the protestors carried lockable cashboxes filled with vegetables, especially tomatoes and green chillies, whose prices have been in the news lately, to ostensibly show these were now so precious as to be locked up in a safe rather than consumed.
Earlier, the Mahila Congress too held protests over the inflation issue outside the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi.
