Tomatoes, chillies feature as jewels, too pricey to eat, in Youth Congress protest

"People in the country are suffering from inflation but the central government is not bothered. They are neglecting the citizens," the leaders alleged.

The protest was led by the organisation's national president Srinivas B.V.

Some of the protestors carried lockable cashboxes filled with vegetables, especially tomatoes and green chillies, whose prices have been in the news lately, to ostensibly show these were now so precious as to be locked up in a safe rather than consumed.

Earlier, the Mahila Congress too held protests over the inflation issue outside the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi.