Vegetable prices hit alarming heights as rain takes toll on supply chain

As rain continues to wreak havoc across the country, the prices of green vegetables, particularly tomatoes, have surged, adding to the woes of consumers.

The dual impact of rain-induced supply disruptions and traffic disruptions has caused vegetable prices to double within a mere seven days. This sudden and substantial price hike reflects the challenges faced by farmers and the agricultural supply chain, amplifying concerns over the affordability and accessibility of essential food items.

As the rain persists and its repercussions deepen, the implications for consumers and the economy have become increasingly pronounced. Multiple reasons have contributed to the price rise, but the incessant rains have had the most significant impact on inflation. Prices have surged from Rs 10-20 per kg to Rs 80-100 per kg due to limited supply caused by crop damage from heavy rainfall and extreme heat.

On Saturday, the government announced a Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) hackathon to invite innovative ideas at various levels of the tomato value chain to ensure the availability of tomatoes to consumers at affordable prices and help tomato farmers get value for the produce.