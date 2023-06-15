Centre discontinues rice, wheat sale under open market scheme to curb price rise

The Centre has decided to discontinue the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments.



The step has been taken to control the prices of these commodities. However, it may impact states which are offering free food grains to the poor.



An order issued by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said: "The sale of wheat and rice under the OMSS (domestic) to state governments is discontinued."