Will strive to get CPI down to 4 pc; El Nino a challenge for food inflation: RBI guv Shaktikanta Das

Meanwhile, on the growth front, Das said the RBI has taken all the factors into consideration while arriving at its estimate of a 6.5 per cent expansion in real GDP and is confident of the economy attaining the same even though other watchers like IMF estimate it to be much lower.

He said the bank credit growth of around 16 per cent is sustainable, and the RBI is watchful of the developments on this front. There is a lot of demand for credit from corporates as well, including for project loans as well, he said, underlining that the overall credit growth is broad-based.

The rupee has been less volatile in the calendar year 2023, and the domestic currency has strengthened against the dollar, Das said, reiterating that the RBI will continue with its efforts to reduce volatility.

Das said he is confident that the rupee will not get impacted even if the US Fed hikes rates, pointing out that the domestic currency has been stable, even in the face of a 5 percentage points increase in rates in the US.

The governor said the current account deficit (CAD) will be "eminently manageable" in FY24, as there are positives like higher services exports and lower crude prices working in our favour.