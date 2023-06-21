From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom

The emergence of the El Nino event marks the return of the traditional way of "wet in the south and dry in the north" in China, according to Zhou Bing, chief expert on climate services at the China Meteorological Administration.



"It is expected that this summer, except for central and northern Heilongjiang where the temperature is 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius lower than that of the same period of the past years, the temperature in most parts of the country is 0.5 degree Celsius higher," Zhou added.



Zhou explained that an excess of 0.5 degree Celsius is quite a phenomenon.