Ballia heatwave: Beds full at district hospital, DM claims patients have reduced

The only government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district is full. The hospital has been in focus ever since it temperatures have begun rising between June 15 and 20. As many as 68 people admitted to the Ballia district hospital have reportedly died in five days.

The Ballia district magistrate inspected the patient wards and other arrangements at the district hospital on Tuesday, a day after 11 more patient deaths were reported at the facility.

During the inspection on Tuesday, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, "The number of air conditioners, coolers and fans in the wards have increased in the last few days. Arrangements have also been made for additional staff." Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital SK Yadav said the number of new patients has decreased drastically in the last 24 hours.

The Chief Medical Superintendent SK Yadav said several of those who died were senior citizens with comorbidities and they reached the hospital when their condition deteriorated because of the heat.