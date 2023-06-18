Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar and UP's Ballia district; death toll reaches 94

Besides Patna, Sheikhpura recorded the maximum temperature in Bihar in the last 24 hours. Heatwave continue in Arwal, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Nalanda and Nawada district.



The Met department official also said that night warm conditions were recorded in Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Bhojpur and Arwal.



People in Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea districts have got repsite form heatwave due to arrival of monsoon.

Meanwhile, the toll in deaths due to heat goes up to 54 in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said on Sunday that the government has sent two senior doctors to assess the ground situation there.