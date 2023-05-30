India's sweltering heat waves cause unbearable suffering

Blistering heat has taken a toll on people's lives in large parts of India as temperatures went as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent weeks.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat wave alert for some states across the South Asian nation this month.

The agency warned that sizzling temperatures will continue until rains bring some relief.

The southwest monsoon was slightly delayed this year and is expected to hit in the first week of June, causing temperatures to stay high longer than usual, it said.

"Yes, the temperatures in some places have crossed the threshold limit in parts of the county," D S Pai, a scientist at the IMD, told DW.