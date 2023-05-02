Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma, say experts

In 2022, India experienced its hottest April in 122 years and its hottest March on record. And it experienced extreme weather on 242 out of 273 days between January and October 2022, revealed a recent study by Cambridge University.



The study also showed that about 90 per cent of India is in the "extremely cautious" or "danger" zone from heat wave impact and almost all of Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heat wave impacts.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), last week, predicted above-average temperatures and heat waves until the end of May in the country. It said for states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and coastal Gujarat, heatwave days "will be more than usual".



To combat the effects of heatwaves on asthma, it is essential to take precautionary measures to minimise exposure to triggers. Health experts suggested people with asthma to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.