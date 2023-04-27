RBI Governor Das announces increased scrutiny of bank business models

Governor Das also focused on operational and organisational resilience, citing cyber risks and risks arising from outsourcing to third parties as the top risks to operational stability. The RBI recently issued comprehensive guidelines on outsourcing information technology services by banks and regulated entities. It has also overhauled its supervisory framework to enhance organisational resilience, taking a keen interest in auditing regulated entities and engaging external statutory auditors. The board of directors will decide on selecting individual branches for audits beginning in the financial year 2023.

Citing the example of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US, which collapsed despite investing in secure instruments due to a mismatch in the duration of deposits and investments, Governor Das said that regulators worldwide are renewing their focus on financial resilience and stability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the US banking sector crisis.