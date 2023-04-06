RBI rate hike pause: Why now?

Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer, Acuité Ratings said, "We believe that this has mainly been caused by the disruption in the global banking industry, as a result of the collapse of some regional banks in the US, and the potential spread of risks to other regions." Despite this, Chowdhury noted that the RBI's messaging has emphasised that the battle against inflation is far from over and that the MPC stands prepared to raise rates further should inflationary pressures persist.

In his reaction, Sonam Srivastava, the founder of investment advisory firm Wright Research, observed that the RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate unchanged is positive news for the banking and NBFC sectors, as well as for other areas like real estate and infrastructure.

"However, persistent inflation and the global banking crisis are still concerns. From a stock market perspective, the RBI MPC meeting's decision to maintain the repo rate unchanged is expected to create positive momentum, especially for the banking sector. The focus on the 'gradual withdrawal of accommodation' is also reassuring for the market, as it ensures the sustainability of the economic recovery in the long run," Srivastava said.

Nevertheless, Srivastava also warned that the market would closely monitor any future announcements by the governor regarding inflation and global banking instability, as these could impact market momentum.