Govt may consider reducing import duty on wheat to curb rising prices, says FCI Chairman

One bidder can bid only for 100 metric tonnes of wheat and also only local buyers can participate in the e-auction to ensure that GST registration of the state is mapped and checked before stocks are released, Meena added.



These measures are being taken by the government because even after imposing stock limit on wheat to control its price rise earlier this month, there has been a percentage increase in its prices in the last 10 days.



Government had imposed stock limit on wheat on June 12, however its efforts don't seem to have borne much fruit.