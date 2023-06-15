Govt hurting marginalised sections: Cong on Centre discontinuing sale of rice, wheat under OMSS

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Centre over discontinuing the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking out his "frustration" from the Karnataka polls loss on the people.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that by this move the government is hurting the most marginalised sections of society.

The Congress' attack came after the Centre discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the OMSS to state governments, a move that will hit some states, including Karnataka, offering free grains to the poor.