Herald View: Why our grocery bill is breaking our budget

We haven’t seen quite these prices before, though, have we? One reason being cited is the untimely rains that destroyed crops in the southern states this year. And then the current monsoon mayhem messing with current schedules and future expectations. But few farmers are reaping a windfall from this late price surge; most tomato growers remain losers, having had to sell their produce for Rs 3–10 a kilogram in January–February. Even in June, farmers in Andhra Pradesh dumped their tomatoes in the street rather than accept Re 1 a kilogram from private traders. With the rising cost of farm inputs, energy, transportation and wages, farmers rue that the cost of growing vegetables keeps increasing, with no mechanism for price stability to ensure they recover the costs. Who’s making money then? The middleman.

Unlike onions, eaten by both the economically distressed and the affluent, and the longer-lived potato—the other two staple vegetables in Indian kitchens—tomatoes are ‘fancier’, delicate ‘perishables’, and certainly the diet of a more affluent table, excusing further price manipulation. The grocery bill inflation earlier driven by sugar and cereals is now increasingly influenced by fresh produce. After all, we have a surplus of cereals, they store well, and as people’s income grows, they tend to diversify into fruits and vegetables to eat ‘better’. Yet, though India is among the highest ‘TOP vegetable’ producers in the world, it seems unable to regulate domestic prices or exports. Whenever supply of onions to Bangladesh or tomatoes to Pakistan is impacted by political tension or transport bottlenecks, the glut in the domestic market drives prices down—so farmers dump, storage suffers. The government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the agriculture experts are all well aware of the levers. The RBI posted the results of a sponsored study this month, describing price volatility of TOP vegetables. No action ensues, however.