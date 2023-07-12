Vegetable price surge spurs retail inflation to 4.81% in June, breaks downward trajectory

India's headline retail inflation rate halted its four-month decline and increased to 4.81 per cent in June from 4.31 per cent in May, as revealed by data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on July 12. This rise was primarily attributed to a surge in vegetable prices and the dissipation of the favourable base effect.

The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print of 4.81 per cent brings the average for the first quarter of 2023-24 to 4.6 per cent, aligning with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast. Notably, the latest inflation figure exceeded economists' expectations of 4.6 per cent.

Although CPI inflation remained within the RBI's tolerance range of 2-6 per cent for four consecutive months, it has now surpassed the central bank's medium-term target of 4 per cent for 45 consecutive months.