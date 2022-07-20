Cruel to raise taxes when CPI inflation is over 7%: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Wednesday denounced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for defending the hike in GST rates and questioned the timing saying its "cruel" to hike the rates when CPI is over 7 per cent.



Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said: "It is cruel to raise tax rates when CPI inflation is over 7 per cent, WPI inflation is over 15 per cent, unemployment is high, the rupee is depreciating, the current account deficit is widening and inflation is expected to rise world-wide."



He said: "Branded & labelled is very different from pre-packaged & labelled. The former affects only products of big companies priced higher and bought by middle and upper middle classes. The latter affects small businesses whose products are bought by the lower middle class and the poor.