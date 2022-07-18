Prepacked, labelled cereal, pulses, flour weighing up to 25kg to attract 5% GST from Monday

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Sunday said single packages of food items like cereals, pulses and flour weighing up to 25 kg will be considered as 'prepackaged and labelled', and liable to five per cent GST from July 18.

It also clarified that if a retail shopkeeper supplies in loose quantity the item bought from a manufacturer or a distributor in a 25-kg pack, such sale to consumers will not attract GST.

The CBIC on Sunday night issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on GST applicability on 'pre-packaged and labelled' goods, just a day before the five per cent GST on such items becomes applicable.