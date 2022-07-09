Five years of GST: Neither consumers nor states find it 'good' or 'simple'

Five years after the Goods & Services Tax (GST) was introduced, the central government claims it has fulfilled its objectives. The Opposition, however, point to a near breakdown of trust between the states and the Union with the latter pocketing the gains and passing the losses to the states. Consumers and taxpayers have also been losers as the former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram points to the ‘complex web of rates, conditions, exceptions and exemptions’ that would leave even an informed taxpayer bewildered.

The ‘Good and Simple Tax’ has been undoubtedly good for big, organised companies, Chartered Accountants and tax lawyers as litigations have soared; but the GST has not been so good or simple for the consumer, the states or the small and the unorganised sector.

GST is a tax on consumption and consumers remain the most outraged and baffled of the lot. The 47th GST Council meeting at Chandigarh last month ‘decided’, for example, that with effect from July 18, papads would invite zero tax but packaged fryums would attract 18% GST. Pizza consumed in restaurants would be taxed at 5% but if delivered at home would be taxed at 5%. A samosa bought over the counter would be taxed at 1% but if consumed in an eatery the same samosa would attract 5% GST.

The Council has not been able to evolve any consensus on bringing petroleum products and liquor under the GST. They are the few of the prominent products left out for the states to impose Excise Duty, leading to prices fluctuating from state to state. Nor has there been any decision on imposing GST on the proceeds of betting in casinos, lotteries and the racecourses.

But the Chandigarh meeting decided to impose GST on milk products like Paneer (cottage cheese) and Chhach (butter milk), on jaggery and fish. Ink, pencils and pencil sharpeners, it decided, would now attract GST at 12% and 18%. While LED bulbs will be taxed at 18%, puffed rice would be taxed at 5%. Polished diamonds, however, would attract a GST of just 1.5% though Aatta would be taxed more.

The Karnataka bench of the Authority for Advance Rulings in 2020 ruled that parathas would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18% while rotis, chapatis, and khakhra are 5%. Likewise, shampoo and stationery like pens made of base metals attract 28% GST since it is categorized as luxury items while diamonds fall under a special tax bracket of 0.25% and 3%. Even soap and toothpaste attract 18% while toothbrushes, including electric ones, attract 5%. Floss made of yarn has a GST of 12%. A chartered accountant pointed out that pizza is taxed at three different rates under GST. “A pizza topping is different from a pizza, as decreed by the Haryana Authority for Advance Rulings on GST,” he says referring to how ridiculous the framework is.

Baffling? Not quite. The GST Council is adding products to the list which are consumed in large quantities and which therefore can fetch it more revenue. There is already talk of exempted ‘services’ being brought under its ambit. But while the bewildering array of tax rates, six in all, and categories (fried, packaged, over the counter, home delivered, consumed in the restaurant or outside) continue to leave consumers at the mercy of tax collectors.

There is even greater outrage because the taxes are being imposed when inflation and unemployment are high. The Government is seen to be taxing people who are vulnerable as in the case of hotel rooms charging tariff up to Rs.1,000 per day. But GST imposed on hospital beds costing Rs.5.000 or more per day is aimed at the middle class. The hospitals do not seem too happy at the imposition, arguing that hospital rooms are not the same as hotel rooms.