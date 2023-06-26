Deficient rainfall and lower sowing may push up rice prices and inflation

Deficient rainfall, lower sowing and reservoir levels do not bode well for the Indian farm sector and inflation, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report.

Deficient rainfall and consequently lower rice sowing will push rice prices higher. Rising global rice prices would further push local prices up. Rice constitutes around 4.4 per cent of the overall consumer price index (CPI) basket.

As of June 22, water reservoir levels stood at about 26 per cent of its live storage capacity, the lowest in four years mainly led by lower storage in the southern region of the country, the report said.