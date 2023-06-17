Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for multiple states

"Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Rajasthan and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over adjoining north Gujarat region and Kutch. Light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya during June 17-19 ," the IMD said in a statement on Saturday.



The IMD further predicted that light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next three days, followed by fairly widespread rainfall.