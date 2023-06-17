Normalcy returns in Pakistan as Biparjoy is slowly departing

Authorities in Pakistan's Sindh said that normal activities can resume from Saturday as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea off the coasts of the province has been averted after it weakened it into a cyclonic storm.



In a statement late Friday, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the commissioner of Karachi, said that all halted exams and educational activities can be resumed on Saturday as the threat of cyclonic danger has reduced, reports Xinhua news agency.



The storm is still 145 km from Pakistan and the wind speed is 80 to 90 km/hour, the NDMA added.