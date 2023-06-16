Cyclone Biparjoy leads to partial operation halt of 180 trains
Over 100 trains have been cancelled, while 40 have been short-terminated and another 40 short-originated in Gujarat
As the cyclone Biparjoy "landed" in Gujarat, the Western Railway (WR) trains schedules were hit with cancellations or partial operations of around 180 services in the Gujarat sector, an official said here on Friday.
WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that two more trains were cancelled, one short-terminated, two short-originated today.
With this, a total of 100 trains have been cancelled, 40 were short-terminated and another 40 short-originated as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and train operations due to the cyclone.
Thakur said that various other safety and pre-emptive steps are being taken while the passengers shall be entitled to refunds as per the extant rules.
The trains were cancelled because of a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that the gale wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 135 kmph had extensive potential to disrupt power, and communication lines and railways.
Trains such as the Porbandar-Veraval Express and its return services have been cancelled, while the Sarvodaya Express (12474) between Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Gandhidham had been short-terminated at Ahmedabad.
The Bhuj-Sabarmati Special train of June 16, which was earlier cancelled, will short-originate from Gandhidham, while the Sarvodaya Express will now short-originate from Ahmedabad on Saturday June 17.
