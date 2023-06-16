Cyclone Biparjoy leads to partial operation halt of 180 trains

As the cyclone Biparjoy "landed" in Gujarat, the Western Railway (WR) trains schedules were hit with cancellations or partial operations of around 180 services in the Gujarat sector, an official said here on Friday.

WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that two more trains were cancelled, one short-terminated, two short-originated today.

With this, a total of 100 trains have been cancelled, 40 were short-terminated and another 40 short-originated as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and train operations due to the cyclone.