Police and trained lifeguards out on Mumbai beaches for cyclone Biparjoy

Rough seas were seen at the Gateway of India, Juhu and other parts of Mumbai as cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre also warned about high tides in Mumbai. The department has alerted the citizens across the city.

To avoid unwanted situations, the Mumbai civic body has deployed trained lifeguards at the coastline of Mumbai, a city of islands, which is surrounded by the sea on three sides.

Police personnel and lifeguards are patrolling near the Mumbai beaches. Visitors are restricted from going near the sea for security purposes.