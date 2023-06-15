Police and trained lifeguards out on Mumbai beaches for cyclone Biparjoy
Mumbai geared up with safety precautions as last week four youngsters drowned on the beaches
Rough seas were seen at the Gateway of India, Juhu and other parts of Mumbai as cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre also warned about high tides in Mumbai. The department has alerted the citizens across the city.
To avoid unwanted situations, the Mumbai civic body has deployed trained lifeguards at the coastline of Mumbai, a city of islands, which is surrounded by the sea on three sides.
Police personnel and lifeguards are patrolling near the Mumbai beaches. Visitors are restricted from going near the sea for security purposes.
Mumbai has a 145-kilometre coastline and is home to six large beaches. In the last week, five youngsters between the ages of 12 and 15 ventured into the sea. Four of them drowned while one youngster was saved by a local fisherman.
In the wake of cyclone Biparjoy, which has affected the coastline, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed 120 trained guards at various beaches and seafronts across the city. The security officers will be stationed from 8 am to 11 pm, covering the beaches of Girgaon and Dadar in the island city, as well as Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai in the western suburbs.
To maintain round-the-clock vigil, 60 security guards will be deployed from 8 am to 4 pm, with another 60 taking over from 3 pm to 11 pm. In addition to the security guards, lifeguards will also be on duty in shifts to ensure the safety of beachgoers.