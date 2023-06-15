'Wall cloud' region of cyclone Biparjoy touches Saurashtra, landfall by evening: IMD

The 'wall cloud' region of cyclone Biparjoy touched the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat on Thursday evening as it headed for landfall near Jakhau port in the state's Kutch district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The authorities have already shifted more than 94,000 persons in eight coastal districts of Gujarat to temporary shelters.

The landfall process will commence in the evening and carry on till midnight, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.