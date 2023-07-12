Tomato prices raise concerns of food inflation, govt offers discounted stocks

As tomato prices in the country continue to surge, reaching new milestones daily and lingering around the 100-rupee mark for several weeks, the central government has taken decisive steps to address the rising costs.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has announced today that it has instructed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation to procure tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. These tomatoes will be distributed in areas that have experienced the most significant surge in tomato prices.

In response to the government's intervention, fresh tomato stocks will be made available to consumers in the Delhi-NCR region at discounted prices starting this Friday. This move aims to provide relief to consumers who have been grappling with skyrocketing tomato rates.