McDonald's drops tomatoes from its India menu citing quality issues
Tomato prices in the country have breached record levels, creating significant challenges for the food industry
McDonald's India on Friday said it has been forced to remove tomatoes from its burgers and wraps in response to a shortage of the essential ingredient, coupled with concerns over quality. The move comes as tomato prices in the country soar to record levels, creating significant challenges for the food industry.
Wholesale tomato prices have skyrocketed within a month, reaching an unprecedented rate of Rs 160 per kilogram this week. Major cities like Mumbai and Kolkata have experienced similar price hikes, with tomatoes retailing at exorbitant rates. In some regions, prices have surged by nearly 300 per cent, and certain parts of Uttarakhand have seen tomatoes priced as high as Rs 250 per kilogram.
The government attributes the soaring tomato prices to a lean production season, which has been disrupted by monsoon rains, causing transport and distribution challenges. Consumers have been grappling with high prices for various essential commodities, including milk and spices, in recent months.
McDonald's India said it had taken the step to exclude tomatoes from its burgers and wraps due to the inability to secure adequate quantities of tomatoes that meet their stringent quality checks. Notices have been posted in two McDonald's stores in New Delhi, the capital, explaining the situation to customers. Store managers maintained that the problem lies with quality issues in the supply chain rather than pricing concerns.
Connaught Plaza Restaurants, the company responsible for operating around 150 McDonald's outlets in India's north and east regions, has described the decision as a response to "temporary" seasonal issues. However, Westlife Foodworld, the McDonald's franchisee for the western and southern regions of India, which operates 357 restaurants, has reported no significant tomato-related problems.
The exclusion of tomatoes from McDonald's menu offerings is expected to impact the taste and preferences of customers who have become accustomed to the traditional ingredient. While the shortage may be temporary, the chain's decision reflects the challenges faced by the food industry in managing supply and maintaining quality standards amidst unpredictable market conditions.
As consumers continue to face steep tomato prices across the country, McDonald's India's adjustment to its menu items underscores the impact of supply shortages on the fast-food industry. It remains to be seen how long this tomato exclusion will last and how customers will adapt to this temporary change in their favourite fast-food offerings.
