McDonald's drops tomatoes from its India menu citing quality issues

McDonald's India on Friday said it has been forced to remove tomatoes from its burgers and wraps in response to a shortage of the essential ingredient, coupled with concerns over quality. The move comes as tomato prices in the country soar to record levels, creating significant challenges for the food industry.

Wholesale tomato prices have skyrocketed within a month, reaching an unprecedented rate of Rs 160 per kilogram this week. Major cities like Mumbai and Kolkata have experienced similar price hikes, with tomatoes retailing at exorbitant rates. In some regions, prices have surged by nearly 300 per cent, and certain parts of Uttarakhand have seen tomatoes priced as high as Rs 250 per kilogram.

The government attributes the soaring tomato prices to a lean production season, which has been disrupted by monsoon rains, causing transport and distribution challenges. Consumers have been grappling with high prices for various essential commodities, including milk and spices, in recent months.