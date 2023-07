TN couple held for hijacking lorry with 2.5 tonnes of tomato in Karnataka

When the farmer refused to pay them, the gang assaulted and pushed him out of the truck before driving away with the vehicle loaded with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes worth over 2.5 lakhs on July 8.

Based on the complaint lodged by the farmer, the RMC Yard police tracked the movement of the vehicle and zeroed in on the gang.

Bhaskar (28) and his wife Sindhuja (26)-- were arrested on Saturday while three others are still on the run, they said.

Mallesh was transporting tomatoes to Kolar when he was waylaid by the gang in Bengaluru.