Farmers' protests: Union ministers in Chandigarh for round four of talks

A team of three Union ministers on Sunday evening arrived in Chandigarh to hold a fourth round of talks with farmer leaders.

Official sources said the Central ministers — Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai — first began an informal meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at a hotel in Sector 17.

After the meeting, they will begin deliberations with the farmer leaders regarding the ongoing protest, which has witnessed violent measures to prevent farmers from progressing on their march to Delhi as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' campaign launched by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The Punjab unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer organisations, gave a call for day and night mass protests against MPs, MLAs and district presidents of the BJP from 20 to 22 February.

The previous rounds of talks largely remained inconclusive as they failed to address the farmers' demands for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.