Farmers protest: Centre sitting on Swaminathan report since 2014, says Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing farmers' protests, alleging that the Centre is doing injustice to them.

Interacting with media persons in Rohtas, Bihar as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh said, "When the Modi government brought in three black farm laws, the farmers sat on strike for almost a year. After that, the government withdrew the laws and made many promises to the farmers. These promises have not been fulfilled till date."

He was referring to three laws that the Modi government had passed in June 2020, stating that these would bring reforms to the farm sector. However, cultivators began protesting the legislations in November and ended their agitation after Parliament repealed the three laws in the same month next year.

"Now, when the farmers are coming to Delhi again, the Central government is raining tear gas shells on them and spreading nails on their path. The Modi government is committing huge atrocities on them and doing injustice to the farmer bodies of the country," said the Congress general secretary.

Ramesh, who is accompanying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Bihar on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, alleged that the Narendra Modi government has been sitting on the Swaminathan Commission report since 2014.